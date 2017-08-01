The Ministry of Transportation say they are taking steps to reduce delays on the Malahat, after some people were stranded on the highway for over 3 hours last Friday.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau says she had a conversation with Transportation Minister Claire Trevena after receiving numerous complaints from constituents. She says the issues on the Malahat are yet another example of neglect from the previous government.

The province says with heavier summer traffic, stoppages during the day on Friday are no longer allowed. Ministry staff will also be closely monitoring traffic throughout each day.

Furstenau says delays on the Malahat is a thorny problem that will require a lot of effort from the government, and she looks forward to working with them on this. She says there are a number of possible solutions to look at.