Christy Clark is calling it quits.

The former premier has resigned from the B.C. Liberal leadership, effective August 4th.

She will also be giving up her seat which will prompt a by-election in her riding of Kelowna-West.

Retired political science professor, Allan Warnke says her resignation likely was the result of a caucus retreat in Penticton this past week.

But, he figures, she’s got something else lined up……

Warnke says the party hasn’t really groomed anyone to take over the Liberal leadership role, so who the contenders might be for the position, is not at all clear.