Tourism Cowichan has someone new steering the ship.

Karen Elgersma has more than 25 years experience in communications and marketing, most recently with Tourism Victoria. She says she is thrilled to be marketing such a magical destination.

Elgersma is an award winning journalist with an expertise in story telling, and a passion for Vancouver Island. She says the team at Tourism Cowichan is vibrant and passionate, and believes this will be the best year yet for showcasing the Cowichan Valley.