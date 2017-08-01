Preparations are starting to gear up, as the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games are less than a year away.

Marketing Co-Director Cam Drew says they are working on putting together a large team to support the participants in everything from meals to accommodations to transportation and security over the 3-day competition next July.

BC’s best young athletes will compete in 18 sports, with the average age of athletes being 14 years old. Drew says it’s an event the whole community should look forward to, with sporting events taking place all across the Cowichan Valley.