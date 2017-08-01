North Cowichan is considering changes to the Fire Protection Bylaw, which would affect backyard burning.
Mayor Jon Lefebure says council and staff are trying to find a compromise between banning it all together, and no change.
Mayor Jon Lefebure says the current open burning windows will also be eliminated.
Instead, open burning will be allowed year round, but only on days when the Ministry of Environment’s Venting Index is “good”.
The public will have an opportunity to share their thoughts at the September 6th council meeting, when third reading is expected. Residents can also email their input and comments to environment@northcowichan.ca. More information can be found on the North Cowichan website.