Christy Clark says she’s proud of her record.

The former premier has made her first public appearance, with her son by her side, since announcing her resignation.

Clark says she is proud of her achievements including the growth in the economy, balancing the budgets, getting Site C up and running, negotiating affordable labour agreements, reducing the number of children in care, creating the Great Bear Rainforest, concluding treaties and the single parent employment initiative which got parents off welfare and into employment.

Clark says there’s nothing worse than seeing a politician hang on because they think they are irreplacable.

She says she is done with politics and public life.

Clark’s last official day on the job is this Friday.