Motorists, for the most part, are reporting a better commute on the Malahat over the weekend.

But there were still some problems with traffic getting backed up, especially on Friday afternoons.

It appears the commute may be about timing.

Some motorists reported no problems getting through, while others say it took an hour an a half to get through the construction zone compared to 3 hours last Friday.

The Ministry of Transportation announced after the 3 hour waits last weekend that the construction crews would no longer be able to stop traffic to move equipment around on Friday afternoons.

The Ministry said they would be reviewing other options, like a northbound lane closure that’s in place 24-7, if the long lineups persisted.

The project won’t be done until the fall of 2018.