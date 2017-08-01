Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 30’s by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Cindy Yu says a ridge of high pressue is sitting over the province, which could bring some record-breaking temperatures to our area.

Meantime, Island Health is reminding residents to be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness and is asking people to check-in on those at greater risk during extreme and prolonged heat.

The most vulnerable are young children, seniors and those with health issues.

Doctor Charmaine Enns says there are specific symptoms that you should watch out for as signs you need to get out of the heat.

The high temperatures are expected to start breaking by the weekend.