A retired political science professor is giving the new B.C. NDP government a good grade so far.

Allan Warnke says the John Horgan government is dealing, as best it can, with the wildfire situation and the meeting the prime minister, before heading to Washington to talk about the softwood lumber dispute, was the right thing to do…..

It’s been two weeks since the Horgan government was sworn in.

Late last week, the former Liberal Premier, Christy Clark announced she was leaving politics, with her last day this Friday.