The Ministry of Emergency Management says the level of volunteers helping with the wildfire efforts in B.C. is unparalleled.

Robert Turner, assistant deputy minister says volunteers and communities from all over the province are stepping up……

Turner says there are around 30,000 registered evacuees staying in numerous communities including Prince George, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, Surrey, 100 Mile House and Quesnel.

North Cowichan firefighters have joined crews from around the province, country, and other parts of the world to help battle the B.C. wildfires in the province’s interior. The four person crew from North Cowichan is operating on a 7 day rotation, changing crews every Sunday. The North Cowichan crews had been stationed out of 150 Mile House but are now in Kelowna and are being deployed to various locations as needed. The Municipality has also sent a spare pumper truck to the interior. The rotation will continue until B.C.’s Office of the Fire Commissioner declares the wildfire situation safe.

The smoke in our region could get worse before it clears off and it’s not helping the situation in the interior.