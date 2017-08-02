The Ministry of Emergency Management says the level of volunteers helping with the wildfire efforts in B.C. is unparalleled.
Robert Turner, assistant deputy minister says volunteers and communities from all over the province are stepping up……
Turner says there are around 30,000 registered evacuees staying in numerous communities including Prince George, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, Surrey, 100 Mile House and Quesnel.
North Cowichan firefighters have joined crews from around the province, country, and other parts of the world to help battle the B.C. wildfires in the province’s interior.
The four person crew from North Cowichan is operating on a 7 day rotation, changing crews every Sunday.
The North Cowichan crews had been stationed out of 150 Mile House but are now in Kelowna and are being deployed to various locations as needed.
The Municipality has also sent a spare pumper truck to the interior.
The rotation will continue until B.C.’s Office of the Fire Commissioner declares the wildfire situation safe.
The smoke in our region could get worse before it clears off and it’s not helping the situation in the interior.
Kevin Skrepnek with the B.C. Wildfire Service says although it helps keep some of the heat off the ground and the moisture in, there are problems in the firefighting area with visibility…..
Skrepnek says there is a very slight chance of rain over the next couple of days, but thunderstorms are also forecast and that’s a wildcard for firefighters.
He says the international help, from the U.S. and Mexico is welcome as resources are becoming scarce across the country because other jurisdictions are drying up due to a lack of rain as well.
