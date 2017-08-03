New provincial data released today shows First Nations people in B.C. are three times more likely to die of a drug overdose.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says her Ministry was created in order to ensure that mental health and addictions get the priority and focus they need…..

Grand Chief Doug Kelly, Chair of the First Nations Health Council says a commitment from the province to consider cultural solutions to the opioid crisis is a positive step forward…..