New provincial data released today shows First Nations people in B.C. are three times more likely to die of a drug overdose.
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says her Ministry was created in order to ensure that mental health and addictions get the priority and focus they need…..
Grand Chief Doug Kelly, Chair of the First Nations Health Council says a commitment from the province to consider cultural solutions to the opioid crisis is a positive step forward…..
From January 2015 to the end of July 2016, ten per cent of the overdose deaths in the province were First Nations people, yet they make up only 3 point 4 per cent of the population.