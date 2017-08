New provincial data released today shows First Nations people in B.C. are three times more likely to die of a drug overdose.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says her Ministry¬†was created in order to ensure that mental health and addictions get the priority and focus they need…..

Grand Chief Doug Kelly, Chair of the First Nations Health Council says a commitment from the province to consider cultural solutions to the opioid crisis is a positive step forward…..