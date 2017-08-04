The Office of the Auditor General of B.C. says the Ministry of Justice did not follow good procurement practices when it awarded a contract to a private sector contractor.

The contract was for the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program.

Carol Bellringer says the government’s procurement strategy did not generate competition…..

The same service provider has held the contract since the ministry outsourced the delivery of the program in 1988.

Over the last 10 years, the ministry has paid about 160 million dollars to the service provider to deliver the program.