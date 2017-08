A massive inter-tribal pow-wow is all set to go next weekend.

It’s taking place at the Cowichan Tribes Siem Lelum Soccer Fields on River Road.

One of the organizers, Joe Thorne says the event has attracted as many as 2,000 people in past years……

The pow-wow starts Friday at 7 and runs through to Sunday.