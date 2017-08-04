Some local Island residents have returned from Cache Creek, Ashcroft and 100 mile house where they met and provided meals to over 17 hundred evacuees.

Arnie Hengstler is a local fisherman who says it was an emotional and eye opening couple of days…..

He says seeing the result of a wildfire was eye opening….. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/arnie-2.wav

He says there were mountains that were completely burnt down to the roadside, he says in one case a house still stood in the middle of a burnt mountainside and barbed wire is laying on the roadside but the posts are all gone.