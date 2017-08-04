An investigation into whether or not a conflict of interest occurred between the engineers that reviewed the contaminated soil project at Shawnigan Lake has found no conflict of interest took place.

Sonia Furstenau, who has since become the B.C. Green Party MLA for the Cowichan Valley says, about a year ago, she thought nothing would surprise her on the contaminated soil case….

Furstenau says, for her, the outcome of the investigation really hits home……

The complaint, that a conflict of interest occured came from residents of Shawnigan Lake who say engineers hired to review the project, had a profit sharing deal with the facility’s operator.

Furstenau says people need to trust that government and industry are protecting their interests and that’s why she’s calling for the government to reform the professional reliance model that currently, in many cases, allows industry to regulate itself.