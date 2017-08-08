The province is eliminating tuition fees on Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement this morning…..

In 2015 the Liberal government imposed tuition fees for both programs and allowed insititutions to charge up to 1600 dollars per semester for them.

Enrolment in Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs subsequently dropped almost 35 per cent from 10,244 full-time equivalent spaces in 2013-14 to 6,692 full-time equivalent spaces in 2016-17.