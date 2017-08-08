The province is eliminating tuition fees on Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs.
Premier John Horgan made the announcement this morning…..
In 2015 the Liberal government imposed tuition fees for both programs and allowed insititutions to charge up to 1600 dollars per semester for them.
Enrolment in Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs subsequently dropped almost 35 per cent from 10,244 full-time equivalent spaces in 2013-14 to 6,692 full-time equivalent spaces in 2016-17.
In the meantime, Horgan is apologizing for comments he made with regards to Gordon Wilson’s work as the “LNG Buy B.C. Advocate”.
The NDP government fired Wilson last week.
Both Horgan and Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston said the new government couldn’t find a single review written report on Wilson’s work…..
Wilson, who is threatening to sue the premier over those comments, says he wasn’t hired to write reports.
He has hired a Powell River lawyer and is demanding Horgan and Ralston issue an apology and full retraction for their statements.