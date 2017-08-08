Organizers of Sunfest are reporting a successful event.
Over the 4 day weekend, more than 50,000 attended, with an average of 10,000 people watching the Main stage show each night.
It may not have been such smooth sailing going home however.
A crash on the Malahat yesterday (Mon) morning caused delays for anyone trying to make their way home.
A truck, travelling southbound lost a tire, hit a car and then crossed into the northbound lane and hit two other vehicles.
Several people were taken to hospital, but their injuries are reported to be minor.