The Cowichan Valley Regional District is seeing building permit and development applications come in at a record level.

Ross Blackwell is the general manager of Land Use Services….

Blackwell says that means it's taking a lot longer to get the green light for developments…..

As a result, the CVRD has adjusted front counter service levels to allow more time for planners to process the backlog of applications.

On a temporary basis, planning staff will limit their availability for telephone and front counter enquiries to between the hours of 1 and 4:30 from Monday to Friday.