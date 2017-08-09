The Cowichan Valley Regional District is seeing building permit and development applications come in at a record level.
Ross Blackwell is the general manager of Land Use Services….
Blackwell says that means it’s taking a lot longer to get the green light for developments…..
As a result, the CVRD has adjusted front counter service levels to allow more time for planners to process the backlog of applications.
On a temporary basis, planning staff will limit their availability for telephone and front counter enquiries to between the hours of 1 and 4:30 from Monday to Friday.