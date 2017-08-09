A spokesperson for Destination BC says some travelers are under the impression B.C. is burning.
Maya Lange says her organization is working closely with tourism associations to provide accurate and up to date information…..
If you do have company coming to the province, or are planning to travel, Norm Parks, with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway One is open but there is a smoke advisory in place….
Robert Turner with Emergency Management B.C. says people have really stepped up to donate to the Canadian Red Cross….
There are still around 7,000 people under an evacuation order.
Provincial Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says some unsettled weather is on the radar, but that means scattered showers and possibly storms accompanied with lightening.