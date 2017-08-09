The Cowichan Valley Regional District has released its first Annual Report.

Chief Administrative Officer, Brian Corruthers says there was some real progress made in 2016, especially in areas like water security, community engagement and climate change readiness…..

One of those areas is better engaging with volunteers but Corruthers says overall there was a lot of effort put into ten key focus areas and the District is really proud of the work they have done this year.

Corruthers says there’s still one year left in the Board’s strategic plan and staff will continue to implement the balance of the initiatives in that plan.

One of those is asset management.

He says the District has been actively developing an asset management plan and is putting together strategies to ensure a robust program is in place before the end of the term of this Board.