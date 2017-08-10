The provincial government has announced its plans with regards to the proposed expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline.
Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman says the province has hired lawyer Thomas Berger ,who will provide legal advice to government on the options for participation in legal challenges, including hearings that are scheduled to begin in federal court later this fall…..
As far as the Environmental Assessment Certificate and the 8 conditions it contains with regards to the project, Heyman says only three of those conditions have been fulfilled.
The Kinder Morgan Project is slated to begin construction in about a month’s time.
The leader of the B.C. Green Party says stopping the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline was a key commitment in the agreement his party made with the B.C. NDP.
Andrew Weaver says approval for the pipeline by the Trudeau government was about keeping Liberal seats in Quebec……
Weaver says he is happy with the NDP’s direction on the pipeline file.