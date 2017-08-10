The provincial government has announced its plans with regards to the proposed expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman says the province has hired lawyer Thomas Berger ,who will provide legal advice to government on the options for participation in legal challenges, including hearings that are scheduled to begin in federal court later this fall…..

As far as the Environmental Assessment Certificate and the 8 conditions it contains with regards to the project, Heyman says only three of those conditions have been fulfilled.

The Kinder Morgan Project is slated to begin construction in about a month’s time.