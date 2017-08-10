Logger sports will be a featured event at the Cowichan Exhibition next month.

It’s been a decade since the heritage event was last held there.

It’s being organized, in part by Chase Gundersen, who recently brought home a third place finish from the national rookie championships.

Gundersen says he’s a third generation logger sports competitor…..

Gundersen recently had a podium finish at the Stihl Timbersport Rookie Canadian Championships in London, Ontario recently.