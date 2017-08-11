Social Planning Cowichan, along with partners at Warmland, Collective Space, and Cowichan Housing are partnering with numerous other community organizations to host a neighbourhoold block party.

It’s specifically for the Beverly/Alexander Neighbourhood.

Summer Goulden, with Social Planning Cowichan says the initiative came out of a Climate Change Survey that showed many members of the neighbourhood didn’t feel a connection with it….

There will be a road hockey tournament, live music, and community-led workshops for kids and adults.

Warmland Chefs will be cooking on the grill to provide free food.

The event takes place this Wednesday (Aug 16) at Warmland gardens and the School Board office on York from 4 to 8.