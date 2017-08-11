Demand for homes north of Victoria on Vancouver Island continues to be well above the supply.

That’s resulting in rising prices.

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board is reporting, in July, the benchmark price of a single-family home, north of Victoria, rose to 457,100 dollars.

That’s up 20 per cent from one year ago.

In Duncan, the benchmark price of a townhouse was up 43 per cent in July year over year. The benchmark price of a home in Duncan hit 407,700 dollars, up 18 per cent from last year.