An active case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at Sunridge Place in Duncan.

Island Health is following up with all those who may be at risk. Dr. Paul Hasselback, Medical Health Officer for Island Health, says it is important for the public to know that the risk is low because the disease generally only spreads to people in close contact with a case over a long period of time….

Hasselback says there are, maybe, a dozen cases of TB on the Island every year including some in the Cowichan Valley.

Tuberculosis is spread through the air and sharing clothing, dishes or drinks does not spread the disease.

People who may be at risk have been contacted by letter and are being asked to have a TB test.