This Monday will be your last chance to see a solar eclipse until 2024.

VIU professor with the Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy, Greg Arkos says the eclipse on Monday morning will be the first total solar eclipse for North America in 40 years, however the best place to see it will be in the U.S.

Arkos says, in Nanaimo the eclipse could see the sun covered by as much as 85 or 90 per cent though.

He says the only safe way to look at an eclipse with your naked eye is if it is in totality……

He says it’s not possible to make a homemade device that’s safe to use but many communities and local Astronomy Societies will offer viewing opportunities.

The eclipse will take place from 9 until noon with the most coverage around 10:30.