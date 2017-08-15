You may notice a number of vintage vehicles in our vicinity this weekend.

Steve Lewis, with the Beverly Corners Show ‘n’ Shine Society says the 18th annual Beverly Corners Show and Shine is set to go at the Cowichan Sportsplex Sunday….

As a precurser to the event, Lewis says there will be a Rod Run from the Coop Cardlock on Mays Road beginning at 6 Saturday evening. It will run down to the Valley View Centre on Cowichan Bay Road….

Last year more than 70 cars participated in the Run.

Spectators can get in with a donation to the Food Bank or a cash donation.