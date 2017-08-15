B.C.’s minimum wage is going up 50 cents an hour, effective September 15th. The commitment to raise the minimum wage to 11-35 an hour had already been made by the Liberal government.

Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, says, at the same time, the NDP government will establish a Fair Wages Commission that will provide guidance to move the province towards a 15 dollar an hour minimum wage by 2021…..

Bains says he doesn’t believe there will be job losses as a result of the minimum wage increase.

He says a tax cut for small businesses in order to compensate for the increase will be something the Ministry of Finance and Premier will be looking at.