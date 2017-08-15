Elections BC has released the expense reports for all the candidates who ran in the provincial election.

MLA for Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau says the report proves the Green Party is a lean machine…

Furstenau says the Green Party is setting the tone to make campaigns about people….

Elections BC is reporting there are six candidates who have not filed the required reports yet and they will face a 500 dollar fine.

They include the Cowichan Valley Liberal candidate, Steve Housser.

The reports allow the public to search and download political contribution data and view scanned images of financial reports filed under the Election Act.