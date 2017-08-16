Two boys, aged 15 and 16 are facing charges of theft, possession of property obtained by crime and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

That’s after North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report of a pick-up truck being stolen from a welding shop in Duncan in the early afternoon Monday.

A short time later another report was received that the truck had been in a minor collision with a tow truck in Cowichan Bay.

With help from the public, the truck was located, but not pursued after it sped away.