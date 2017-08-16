Two boys, aged 15 and 16 are facing charges of theft, possession of property obtained by crime and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
That’s after North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report of a pick-up truck being stolen from a welding shop in Duncan in the early afternoon Monday.
A short time later another report was received that the truck had been in a minor collision with a tow truck in Cowichan Bay.
With help from the public, the truck was located, but not pursued after it sped away.
Police caught up to the pair again soon after in Duncan where they were arrested.