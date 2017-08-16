A summer homeless count is taking place in Ladysmith, Chemainus, Duncan and the surrounding rural areas, including Lake Cowichan and Mill Bay.

The last time a count was done in Duncan and the surrounding area was in the wintertime and volunteers recorded 75 people who were considered absolutely homeless.

Signy Madden, with the United Way, says a summer count is expected to be a little more revealing because some homeless people find temporary accommodation in the winter…..

Madden says it’s important to get an accurate number of homeless and some information on the demographics of those who are “living rough”…..

The numbers of homeless should be available next week.