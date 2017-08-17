The construction business on Vancouver Island continues to be very strong.

Rory Kulmala, head of the Vancouver Island Construction Association says building permits are up on the Island 25 to 35 per cent over last year and it’s expected to continue for a while…..

Kulmala says the skilled trades at a premium many contractors are being choosy about the jobs they take on.

He says there are some shortages with regards to wood products as a result of the fires in the interior, but prices have been fairly stable.