Challenging weather over the next few days will bring no relief to the wildfires burning in Interior BC.

Kevin Skrepnek with the BC Wildfire Service says a cold front is moving through the province.

Some parts of BC, like Vancouver Island, are actually seeing an uptick in visitors due to the wildfires in the province. However, Maya Lange with Destination BC says it’s not enough to offset the surge in cancellations seen in Interior BC. She says these cancellations are of course in emergency areas, but also in areas affected by access issues, and misinformation.

Lange says most of these cancellations are coming from British Columbians and Albertans.