A small brush fire in North Cowichan was quickly stopped in its tracks, thanks to local fire crews.

North Cowichan’s South End Fire Hall, along with crews from Maple Bay and Duncan responded to the fire just after 11:30 on Wednesday night near York Road Trail and Timbercrest Subdivision.

The swift work of firefighters prevented the fire from threatening nearby homes and the adjacent Garry Oak Preserve.

With severely dry conditions, the human-caused fire quickly grew in size to half an acre. Twenty-five firefighters responded, and were able to extinguish the fire in two and a half hours.

Maple Bay Fire Chief Mike Dunn says a quick call from a resident combined with the rapid response by the fire halls kept the fire from having devastating results.

A campfire ban remains in place across the Coastal Fire Centre.