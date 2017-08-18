The B.C. Green Party is gearing up for their annual convention.

MLA for Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau says the tone of the event is expected to be much different than in past years…..

The event, which is expected to host about 300 delegates, will be held in Saanich this weekend.

The keynote speaker is Dan O’Neill, leader of the Economics and Policy for Sustainability Research Group at the University of Leeds, England.

His research focuses on the economy and the relationships between resource use and human well-being.