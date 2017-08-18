Construction on a new trail in North Cowichan is expected to begin next month.

Manager of Engineering Barbara Thomas says North Cowichan was one of 26 communities across the province to get funding to expand cycling lanes this year.

North Cowichan received more than 472 thousand dollars for the project. It will connect existing trails with transit services and community hubs like the Visitors Centre, Beverly Corners and Cowichan Commons, as well as the future new hospital.

Chris Hutton is a planner with North Cowichan and he believes residents will be surprised at how important this connection is.