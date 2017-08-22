The City of Duncan is set to vote on when to hold an amalgamation referendum tonight (Mon).

North Cowichan Council decided last month that it will hold a referendum on the topic of amalgamation with the City of Duncan in the spring.

The question to the ratepayers comes after a 36 member Citizens Assembly cited a number of good reasons, including cost savings, for the move.

The City of Duncan could pose the question to the electorate in the spring, or they may decide to wait until the municipal elections in the fall of 2018.