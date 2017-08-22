There are a couple of big changes coming to BC Ferries.

Effective October 11th, BC Ferries will harmonize its safety practices with Canadian ferry operators relating to Transport Canada regulations.

BC Ferries spokesperson, Darren Johnston says that means passengers will be prohibited from remaining in their vehicle on any closed deck on a vessel that is underway….

On larger vessels with both an upper and lower vehicle deck, customers will still be able to remain in their vehicles on the upper vehicle deck.

The other big change will be, that as of January 22nd, smoking will no longer be allowed on board any vessels or around any terminals.