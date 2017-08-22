The NDP have released the audited public accounts for the province.

Finance Minister Carole James says the audited financial statements show an operating surplus of 2 point 7 billion dollars.

She says, however, that’s a surplus that doesn’t reflect reality…..

The Public Accounts show a 591 million dollar increase in overall debt.

Revenue from taxation was 2 point 8 billion higher than budgeted.

A provincial budget update will be presented on September 11th but the actual budget for the province won’t come down until February.

James says it will focus on maintaining strong economic growth, while making key, targeted investments to begin to increase affordability and supports for services that people count on most.