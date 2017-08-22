Tomorrow is the last day of the Cowichan Capitals main camp.

Coach Brian Passmore says the last of the intersquad games go Wednesday and then the exhibition season will get under way…..

Passmore says there are still some spots to fill…..

The Caps will play their first pre season game Thursday night in Victoria. Then Friday, they’ll host the Grizzlies, they’ll host the Powell River Kings on Sunday afternoon, the Nanaimo Clippers on Tuesday and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Thursday before the regular season starts. Cowichan’s home opener is September 9th versus Nanaimo.

In the meantime, the Cowichan Capitals will have a new tool at their disposal when it come to assessing players for a concussion. Passmore says the BCHL has partnered with an app to assess a players risk of a concussion… //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/passmore-on-app.wav The league will use the HeadCheck app which will allow coaches and athletic therapists to assess a player’s condition in 5-10 minutes.