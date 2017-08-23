Marie Seitcher plans to use the skills she’s learning at VIU Cowichan’s teaching kitchen and fine dining restaurant at Providence Farm to start her own restaurant.

Double the amount of students can get their Professional Cook Level 1 Training in the Cowichan Valley.

VIU is expanding their culinary arts program to add a second cohort of 14 students this fall.

Instructor of the Farm to Table Program Jason Lloyd says this expansion also means the Farm Table dining room at Providence Farm can stay open virtually year round.

Since 2013, the university has run the restaurant out of the farmhouse to give students the chance to experience all aspects of running a restaurant. Lloyd says there’s a growing market for farm to table dining options across the Island.