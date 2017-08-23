It’s the first ever High Times Cannabis Cup in Canada – and it’s in Lake Cowichan.

Legends Valley Music Festival was recently purchased by marijuana media giant, High Times. The new ownership means a bigger festival, and Wyclef Jean as the new headliner.

The weekend event includes camping, concerts and a large cannabis expo. The event website says, “the marijuana movement is continually evolving, and the Canada Cannabis Cup will put you at the forefront of the latest studies, technology and industry trends. “

It’s all taking place at Laketown Ranch from Thursday to Sunday.