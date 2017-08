Along with the start of the new school year, there are sometimes changes to the transit system.

But, in the Cowichan Valley, BC Transit’s Jonathon Dyck says, it’s status quo…..

School starts in Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools for Grades 1 to 12 on Tuesday, September 5th at 11 with dismissal at 12 noon.

In the Cowichan Valley, the first day of school is also September 5th.