It seems the dirty dirt controversy isn’t over yet.

Cobble Hill Holdings is suing the province and former Environment Minister Mary Polak over the cancelling of its permits to operate. Polak said the permits were revoked after the company failed to meet a government deadline to produce a letter of credit.

Cowichan Valley MLA and former CVRD Director for Shawnigan Lake Sonia Furstenau says the community has always maintained its concern over the project was due to contamination of the watershed. She says this new development is surprising.

Furstenau says this has been a difficult experience for the Shawnigan community.