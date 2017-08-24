North Cowichan Duncan RCMP asking the public to help identify the male driver of a red truck that may have been invoved in a hit and run near Chemainus.

Police say on August 17th just after 9pm, a blue car was stopped on the Trans Canada Highway in the northbound left-turn lane at Mt Sicker Road, when it was struck from behind by a red truck.

The driver of the truck got out his vehicle, walked up to the car and asked the occupants if they were okay. After they said no, the truck driver walked back to his vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 40-45 year old, heavyset white man, with scruffy hair. The red truck may either be a newer GMC or Chevrolet extended cab.

The occupants of the blue car – a man, his wife and their infant baby – were taken to the Cowichan District Hospital by ambulance, where they were treated for minor injuries.