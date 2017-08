Never say never.

That was the response from Kevin Skrepnek of the B.C. Wildfire Service when he was asked if the worst of the wildfire seasonĀ is over….

Skrepnek says the forest floor is so dry and the wildfires have been really intense because of that.

He says the little bit of rain that has fallen in the interior has helped from a suppression standpoint but has done little to ensure there will be no more flare ups.