Stage Two Watering Restrictions are in effect starting Thursday August 31st in Chemainus.

That means even numbered houses can water for up to 2 hours on Wednesday and Saturdays only, while odd houses can water on Thursdays and Sundays. Washing driveways, houses and sidewalks is also not permitted under the new restrictions.

North Cowichan Director of Engineering David Conway says the change to stage 2 restrictions only effects Chemainus water users.