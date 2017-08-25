The Raptors are hosting their annual Vulture Awareness Weekend fundraiser on September 2nd and 3rd.
On top of flying demonstrations, there will be a BBQ, silent auction and special vulture themed activities.
General Manager Robyn Radcliffe says vultures in other parts of the world have suffered a huge population decline and we need to do our part to protect them.
She shares a fun fact about vultures that usually sparks some interest.
Funds raised are in suppport of global vulture conservation efforts, while part of the proceeds will also help support the local Raptor Rescue Society.