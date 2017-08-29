The Cowichan Valley School District has seen a flurry of activity over the summer months to accommodate the Supreme Court decision around class size and composition.

Superintendent, Rod Allen says they’ve managed to fill 60 teacher positions and are working on the teacher-on-call list but there was an interesting twist to the staffing issue…..

As far as classrooms, Allen says the District managed to use existing spaces….

The Nanaimo/Ladysmith School District has hired 103 teachers for the new school season in order to comply with the Supreme Court decision on class size and composition. Tim Davie, Assistant Superintendent and project lead on the issue, says there are still some positions to fill with regards to teacher-on-call positions and specialist positions but they are working on those. As for the spaces required for the new classrooms, Davie says, the District needed 54 additional classrooms and most of those are in place now….. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/davie-2.wav He says most of the new classroom spaces were found in existing schools, but some portables have been brought in.