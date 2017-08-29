The living wage for the Cowichan Valley has been calculated. According to Social Planning Cowichan, in a family of four, each parent needs to make 19 dollars and 5 cents per hour at a full time job to ensure their core needs are met.

Summer Goulden says the wage required to pay for food, clothing, utilities, rental housing, cell phone and internet use, transportation, childcare, healthcare, and a small amount of savings for illness or emergencies has gone up more than 2 dollars over the last 4 years…. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/summer-3.wav Goulden admits the number is surprising to many….. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/summer-2.wav

Summer Goulden says the number means many families are having to make some hard choices…..